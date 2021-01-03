3 Important Space Missions Anticipated in 2021

Space agencies, which will be very busy in the future, will carry out important works in 2021, when it comes to landing on the Moon again and Mars mission. Three of these tasks stand out.

In 2020, many scientific studies had to be postponed or stopped due to the pandemic whose impact was felt in every field. In 2021, we see that scientists have more ambitious goals.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Director of Science Tasks at NASA, says 2021 will be a year of science “as we’ve rarely seen it before.” The work to be carried out this year will be important steps for us to better understand space and the universe.

Countdown for 3 important tasks

In 2020, different missions were launched for Mars. The year 2021 will probably be a year of new discoveries regarding the red planet. China’s Tianwen-1, UAE’s Hope vehicle and NASA’s Perseverance surface vehicle will be on Mars this year. All three vehicles are expected to arrive on Mars in February.

The long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope will serve as NASA’s next major space observatory. The vehicle, which will be used on October 31, 2021, will have waited for a year due to the pandemic and technical problems. With this tool, we will be able to better understand the Solar System and find new exoplanets.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory will also deliver us the first images this year. Based in Chile, Vera C. Rubin will be able to capture the sky of the entire southern hemisphere every few days with an SUV-sized digital camera. Being the largest digital camera, this device can view a golf ball from 22 kilometers and take 3200 megapixel photos. Although it will take 2023 for the facility to be fully operational, the first images will come this year.

Space studies are popular again

Tasks that have already begun will continue to a large extent this year. The Artemis project, which aims to bring the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024, will continue this year. As part of the mission, international agreements will be made, the core of the SLS rocket will be completed, and progress will be made in the support mission Gateway Lunar.

This year, many important breakthroughs are waiting for us in terms of scientific and space studies. Stay tuned to keep up with new developments and the latest breakthroughs in the world of science.



