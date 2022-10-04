3 Important Marvel discoveries included in the trailer for the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

One of our most anticipated future Marvel movies should be Ryan Coogler’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the recently released full trailer has done nothing to lessen our hype. Coogler looks like he has woven together an epic story of grief and loss, but also one that documents the strength that can be found by uniting the whole family after a tragedy. In addition to the issue of losing King T’Challa (accelerated by the off-screen death of actor Chadwick Bozeman), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will significantly expand the existing MCU, fully introducing new characters and worlds that Marvel can carry in the next decade.

A few clues about the direction the MCU might be heading can be found in the above trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and you don’t need a magnifying glass or in-depth knowledge of Marvel history to figure them out. But for casual fans wondering who the hell some of these new faces are and what they might mean in the future, we’ve highlighted four important discoveries that Ryan Coogler has included in his full trailer. Here’s what you need to know as you prepare for the arrival of the Black Panther in November.

The new Black Panther will be a woman

Now let’s start (or continue) the debate about who will wear the Black Panther costume in the final screening of the trailer. The simple answer is that Letitia Wright’s brother-in-law will assume the mantle of Black Panther, defender of Wakanda and successor to her older brother T’Challa. The actress turned to the idea that Shuri could become the new Black Panther, since it was a storyline revealed in Marvel comics, and therefore her transfer to live action makes sense at the narrative level.

However, there are fans wondering if the decision to pass the baton to Shuri is too obvious, and that Marvel would be doing a big deal because of Letitia Wright stepping into the role… unless they were trying to keep the disclosure a big secret. Rumors have already appeared online that Lupita Nyong’o may see her character, Nakia, appear at a Black Panther concert. This may explain why she went through intense training to become a superhero. The truth will soon be known.

Namor will fly, in addition to swimming

This is one of the stupidest design elements of Namor the Sub-Mariner. Wings on legs that will become part of the character when Tenoch Huerta takes on the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As we see throughout the trailer, Namor is very comfortable underwater. Heck, his throne looks like the mouth of a massive shark with teeth that can be used as a weapon. It is clear that the Atlantean king dominates the world below the surface and will cause so much tension when he brings conflict to Wakanda in the hope of obtaining a national vibranium.

But I also like the shot above, where Namor glides to the surface using the wings on his legs as a driving force. The sequence demonstrates how formidable Namor will be as an antagonist, both in his natural element and beyond. And it shows that the wings on his legs are not only a visual joke, but also a tool in his set of tricks. I was very excited about how Kugler has so far enlivened the Atlantean movement in his shots, and the soaring Namor only adds to that.

Put on your suit, Riri Williams

Marvel fans might have assumed they were out of the Iron business when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Finale. You can’t immediately bring back someone like Tony after letting RDJ leave the franchise – that’s why the rumors of an Iron Man for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness didn’t make any sense to me. But in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we’re ready to see someone else in Stark’s costume, and that’s Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, played by Dominic Thorne.

Are you not familiar with the character? We’ve compiled this handy guide to Ironheart, but as you can see from the image above and from the frame in the trailer, Ironheart will use a lot of the visual language that has accompanied Iron Man for a decade. And now that we know that Marvel Studios has plans to move Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars from the Disney+ series into a movie, they also see the potential to bring Stark technology back to some extent, and the introduction of Riri Williams into the MCU is a step in that direction. that general direction.

It looks like the war is approaching Wakanda when the nation is most vulnerable. See how it works by buying tickets for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which are already available for purchase.