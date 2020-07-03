3 Free Games Announced Next Week by Epic Games Store Announced

The free games given by Epic Games Store every week will be exactly 3 next week. Epic Games’s free games were Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition and The Escapists 2.

Epic Games offers new free games every week, especially to compete with Steam. In this way, Epic Games has added many games to its players’ library, including games such as GTA 5, ARK: Survival Evolved, and announced that it will offer 3 games next week. These 3 games, which are expected to appear on July 9, will be an apology to the Conan Exiles gift, which was announced to be given free of charge in the previous week but canceled for an unknown reason.

Epic Games, which will offer Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition and The Escapists 2 games for free, seems to forgive itself with the players. If you want, let’s take a brief look at 3 games that will be given for free next week.

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 is a multiplayer FPS game released in 2016. Killing Floor 2, developed by Tripwire, also allows you to play with your friends.

Lifeless planet

Lifeless Planet, as the name suggests, appears as a science fiction adventure that tells about the adventures of an astronaut who travels around a lifeless planet. Released in 2014, the game was developed by Stage 2 Studios. Let’s also mention that the game has puzzle mechanics.

Escapists 2

The last game Epic Games will make for free next week is The Escapists 2. In Escapists 2, a strategy game, you will try to escape from many different prisons. The Escapists 2, which you can play with your friends as well as single player, can be shown as the game version of Prison Break.

This is how Epic Games offers free games on July 9. Will we encounter an unexpected situation as in Conan Exiles, we will see this in the coming days.



