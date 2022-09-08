3 Famous Teams Reportedly Investigated Russell Wilson Trade

By this point, everyone already knows that the Denver Broncos are being traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, perhaps not everyone knows that several other teams have shown significant interest in the star quarterback. According to an ESPN report, three other teams have called the Seattle Seahawks about a possible Wilson trade.

New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders contacted Seattle.

Here’s more from ESPN:

The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They knew Wilson needed Denver, according to a source in the front office, but retained New Orleans’ participation in the bidding, so the Broncos had to compete with another offer.

Schneider later apologized to the Saints and other teams calling, telling them they weren’t trading Wilson. Denver was Wilson’s only option and Schneider’s preferred choice because Drew Lock was the quarterback Schneider wanted in return.

After failing to trade Wilson, New Orleans re-signed veteran defenseman Jameis Winston.

Meanwhile, Washington traded for Carson Wentz, and the Giants accepted that Daniel Jones would be their starter again.