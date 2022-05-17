3-Day Death Cross in Bitcoin! New Wave Coming?

Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a brutal crash last week with the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. Since then, it has been fluctuating around $30,000 and the death cross theme that could trigger a new wave has taken place.

Bitcoin (BTC) has reached 3-day death cross, can more declines come?

An important red mark on the technical charts is Bitcoin crossing a 3-day red chart. The last two times this has happened, the BTC price has corrected by an astonishing 50%. If Bitcoin repeats this performance, $15,000 could be next. Popular crypto analyst Lark Davis writes:

In the midst of the recent market correction, there is a massive BTC inflow on the exchanges. As on-chain data provider Glassnode explains:

Also, the RSI chart shows that Bitcoin has never been oversold at this point. Therefore, investors may want to wait a little longer before placing chips.

BTC accumulation continues

As reported by Somagnews, Glassnode reported that BTC accumulation continued during the big price correction last week. Glassnode data presented an accumulation trend score approaching 1. The on-chain data provider writes:

ON THURSDAY, 12-MAY, AT THE LOWEST MARKET PERIOD, THE ACCUMULATION TREND SCORE RETURNED FROM VERY WEAK VALUES BELOW 0.3 AND RETURNED TO VALUES OVER 0.796. SUPPORTING BITCOIN PRICE TO RETURN TO $30,000, THE SCORE RETURNED VALUES OVER 0.9 FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND SHOWED STRONG BUY-SIDE ACTIVITY.

However, Glassnode explains that small investors with balances less than 1 BTC are the biggest accumulators. However, investors holding 100 BTC to 10,000 BTC showed an overall weakness in net accumulation.