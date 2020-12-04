3 characters who will return to see Meredith on the beach

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is leaving fans in awe by showing the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). But, it seems that there will be more characters that will appear on that beach that divides the worlds.

Grey’s Anatomy, brought Derek back from the dead, appeared to Meredith in a dream sequence on the beach when she fell unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

The beach represents the bridge between life and death for Meredith, since Meredith is fighting for her life, Derek is waiting for her when she is ready.

But it seems Derek won’t be the only one to appear on the beach, in the episode that aired on December 3, as these are the possible actors who could continue to appear.

George O’Malley

George tragically died at the end of season 5 after being hit by a bus. He was an integral part of Meredith’s life in the early years of her medical career and loved her deeply. But as her return to appear in Meredith’s dream has already been confirmed, read the full note here.

Lexie gray

Another possible character that could appear would be, Lexie Gray, Meredith’s sister. Lexie passed away in the plane crash during the finale of Grey’s Anatomy season 8.

Meredith’s sister who might show up to tell her the words she never could. Actress Chyler Leigh is currently working on the Supergirl series, something difficult to appear, but not impossible, since it could appear momentarily.

Ellis gray

Another of the most important and sounding characters for a possible return is Ellis Gray, Meredith’s mother. The two had a complicated relationship, but in previous seasons she could motivate Meredith to move on, making her another candidate to appear on the beach.

GEORGE OMALLEY IN THE YEAR 2020 BEST THING THATS EVER HAPPENED I THINK #greys #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/byuPgPcsDd — amy is kewis wife (@greysbuck) December 4, 2020



