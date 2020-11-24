3 characters that could return to the series this season

Grey’s Anatomy: Who Else Will Return From Meredith Grey’s Past? These are the 3 most likely possibilities

Grey’s Anatomy saw the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) during the season 17 premiere, when Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) dreamed of him.

In the trailer for the next episode, viewers see that someone else from Meredith Grey’s past would return to the series.

In La Verdad Noticias, we present you the three most likely possibilities about who could appear in Meredith’s COVID-19 dreams.

George O’Malley (T. R. Knight)

In the sleeping or unconscious state where Meredith sees Derek, another deceased person from her past returns. Fans strongly believe it could be Meredith’s former colleague George O’Malley who died in season 5.

“Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight has been dating a lot recently. Then it could be George, ”wrote a fan on Reddit.

George died during the season 5 finale after jumping in front of a bus to save a stranger. For his part, T.R. Knight spent time on Broadway and now stars in the HBO Max miniseries, The Flight Attendant.

Ellen Pompeo and Knight are friends who are often seen together. Earlier this year, they went to a protest together to support the Black Lives Matter movement. While it would be easy to bring him back on set, fans point to two of Meredith’s deceased relatives who are even more likely to make an appearance.

Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh)

In season 8 of Grey’s Anatomy, Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) tragically died due to a plane crash in 2012. Seattle Grace Hospital became Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital due to their deaths.

Meredith’s sister Lexie is not mentioned as much in the series as fans believe she should be, and her return would be a belated tribute from the series of doctors.

“If it’s Lexie, I’ll legitimately sob,” wrote one fan. “I’m still sad that Lexie died before Mer came back to her in the woods. I need this.”

Other fans agree that they would love to see Lexie show up. Now, Leigh plays Alex Danvers in the DC Comics series Supergirl. However, it wouldn’t be difficult for her to join the set for an episode or two.

Ellis Gray (Kate Burton)

While fans are hoping for George or Lexie to appear on the show, another huge possibility is Meredith’s dead mother, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), who died in season 3 but has returned in various dreams and flashbacks.

Although, fans feel that Meredith already has a closure on her mother, so they are hopeful that Lexie will return.

“If we don’t have Lexie on the beach sometime this season, it will be a huge misstep,” added a viewer. “She is Meredith’s first sister, which made her grow so much. Her story was far from complete. Lexie has had so much potential, and we know how much Meredith still misses and regrets her.”



