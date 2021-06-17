3 Careers For Those Who Love Robots, Games, Apps

Careers: Creativity, logical and mathematical reasoning, sensitivity to problems and ability to interpret data, in addition to ease of learning, good speaking, reading comprehension and expressive writing. Do you know who has all these cognitive and content skills? A good tech professional.

In fact, management skills, systematic, technical and physical are also characteristics of those who do well in this area, that is, love and passion are essential to play in this world, but preparation – usually guaranteed by undergraduate courses and a lot of dedication to studies – is just as important.

Do you love robots, games, apps, software and technology? Do you want to work in these areas? So this article was made especially for you. Check out details about the scenario and start your dream career.

The market needs you!

In a special report, released on June 1, 2021, according to Variety Intelligence Platform, the global gaming market could surpass the value of US$ 200 billion by 2023. In that sense, according to the study Growing Up in Australia: The Longitudinal Study of Australian Children, conducted in 2017, children who play for 2 to 4 hours a week have better math and English skills.

In addition, the industrial robotics segment is expected to reach the US$31.13 billion mark by 2028. The development of new solutions in the areas of food and packaging, according to the Fortune Business Insights survey, is what will boost the results.

As you may have noticed, investing in technology-driven skills development can yield huge opportunities. After all, by 2023, in Brazil alone, the expectation is that the country will have 216 million active computers, that is, 1 per inhabitant, according to data from the Digital Transformation Index of Dell Technologies 2020 (DT Index 2020).

In short: so many machines and releases will require many more professionals than those existing today, willing to deliver new tools, as well as capable of it, and, at the same time, solve the problems that arise.

In the Project 2030 study, digital security researchers warn that, in 9 years’ time, cyber threats will be commanded by artificial intelligence and whoever specializes in this can be part of the solution.

In fact, most companies and areas of the economy will naturally adopt 5G, which will be present in all the country’s capitals in 2022. This in just 3 or 4 years. All this movement will pave the way for Industry 4.0 and will guarantee both services and mission-critical applications unprecedented to the most varied audiences.

If, on the one hand, there is no lack (nor will lack) for those who intend to embark on this promising journey, on the other hand it is necessary to pay attention to the prerequisites required by companies, which need (and will need) professionals prepared to deliver results .