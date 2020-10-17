3 car games you can play without downloading

Anyone who is a fan of racing games knows well what makes a good game of the theme: feeling of speed, precise controls, elaborate tracks and intense disputes against the rival.

Not all PCs are capable of running the latest and heaviest franchise games like Forza or Need for Speed, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to step on the gas: there are a number of great car games out there that are lightweight and simple, but capable of entertaining motorsport fans of the most diverse categories.

All the titles listed below are hosted on Click Games – and there are many more amazing car, sports and other games available there. Be sure to also check out other lists we’ve already made, such as the selection to entertain children during their parents’ home office and board games to pass the time.

1. Stock Car Hero

Stock Car Hero puts you in short distance racing in control of a powerful car. You don’t need to accelerate, just control curves and overtaking. Keep an eye on the coins, which allow you to buy upgrades for the vehicle, and on the turbos, which are painted on the asphalt and increase your speed.

2. Drifty Master

The drift, or drift, is one of the most stylish movements of great pilots. And that is essential for you to win in Drifty Master, a game in which races are full of obstacles and time limits. Don’t forget to collect all the items on the track to get more and more speed.

3. Drag Racing Club

In Drag Racing Club, the style is different: instead of seeing the other cars on the track, this is a test of accuracy. You need to change gears at the right time – when the hand reaches green – and use the turbo at the right time to maintain speed and get first in the fight against an opponent.



