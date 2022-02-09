3. Biggest SHIB Whale Bought These 4 Altcoins!

Rated as the third largest Ethereum-SHIB whale by WhaleStats, “Light” has expanded its portfolio to 4 altcoins with its massive acquisitions in the past hours.

“Light” expands its portfolio with these 4 altcoins

In the past two days, ETH whale “Light,” rated as the third largest whale by WhaleStats and holding more than $1 billion in Shiba Inu, has grown its portfolio with 4 altcoin projects. The largest Ethereum-SHIB whale, with 35 trillion SHIBs worth over $1.1 billion, made 15,000,000 Phantom (FTM) purchases worth a mind-boggling $2,321,640 on February 8. Quant (QNT), the 59th largest cryptocurrency, was the whale’s third largest purchase, with 49,999 QNT at $7,285,999, according to CoinMarketCap data.

According to WhaleStats, the whale named “Light” paid $2,576,000 to 40,000 Axie Infinity (AXS) and made additional purchases during the day. Meanwhile, other ETH whales have been buying substantial amounts of MATIC and LINK lately. On February 8, they purchased a total of 14,853,654 MATIC and 429,990 LINK and paid $8,173,410 in multiple transactions. Whales stocked more LINK (99,990), MATIC (1,499,728) and FTM (499.995) earlier today.

SHIB community breaks records

According to WhaleStats, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) has set a new record in the number of wallets it has reached. 1,165,231 HODLER now has the second largest dog-themed cryptocurrency. Among them are the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales, holding the majority of the supply, with 55,042,202,011,392 SHIBs worth a total of $1,652,540,079.

WhaleStats reported on a new SHIB whale that purchased 3,457,477,154,937 SHIBs for a staggering $115,998,358. Meanwhile, SHIB is the largest token by dollar value for the first 1000 ETH whales, according to WhaleStats, while MATIC is the most traded cryptocurrency during the day. At the time of writing, all the altcoins we mentioned are accompanying the overall market with single-digit gains.