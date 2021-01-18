3 Best Selling Xbox One Games on Amazon

If you think that with the launch of the Xbox Series S and X, your Xbox One has already started to lag behind, you are wrong. The console is still a great gaming companion and the collection will continue to be updated for a long time.

On the Amazon website, physical media is booming, and if you want to increase your game collection, we list the 3 best sellers. Check out.

1- eFootball PES 2021

One of the biggest games of today, in PES 2021 you will be able to play with all 55 national teams of UEFA, in their respective stadiums. Plus, you’ll be able to relive and recreate memorable moments from the career of football stars of the present and the past with the new MyClub series.

2- FIFA 21

For those who prefer FIFA, the latest game in the franchise has the new system of Quick Dribbles, which puts more tools at your disposal when you are faced with an appointment. In addition, the Competitive Mode setting will leave your opponent with a better understanding of skill moves, to offer you a more challenging opponent.

3- Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition

Venture out and fight in a new action-adventure game, set in the Minecraft universe and with dungeons full of cruel new creatures. Face the dungeons, with varying levels and full of action and treasures, alone or with up to four friends.