3 Analysts Explained: What Will FED Effect Do to the Gold Market?

Gold rose slightly on Monday, bolstering its safe-haven appeal, as Wall Street sell-offs fueled by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, combined with investors preparing for the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

Fed influence or geopolitical influence more dominant on gold?

As we covered in Somanews news, NATO said that it put its forces in Eastern Europe on hold in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage firm, evaluates the impact of this development on the markets as follows:

The Ukrainian story is positive for gold. Fed policy, on the other hand, will eventually turn into a slightly more conservative contraction, as the Fed still believes most of the inflation will be temporary.

Meanwhile, the sell-off on Wall Street worsened amid Ukraine-Russia tensions and expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy much more quickly to rein in high inflation. But Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, says the Fed is unlikely to have a big impact on gold right now because markets are more concerned about what’s going on in eastern Europe.

Gold, too, seems to have taken some of the pressure off the entry of the rival safe-haven dollar (DXY). However, while gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, increases in interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke shares these insights:

Assuming that the current wave of risk aversion will eventually rebound once the Fed addresses these fears and prevents the economic outlook from deteriorating, we believe that the rebound in the gold market is temporary, not permanent.