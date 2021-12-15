3 Altcoins Will Go From $1000 to $100,000!

Crypto entrepreneur Joe Parys shared with his followers three cryptocurrencies that could go from $ 1,000 to $ 100,000 in 2022. We are used to such ambitious goals shared by analysts or influencers. Most of the time, these goals do not come true, but our past experience shows that they have a low margin of justification. So, which are these altcoins that can increase their price 100 times, and how did Joe choose them?

Pulse Swap (PULSESWAP)

Pulse Swap is a decentralized financial payment network that recreates the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. A few days ago, HEX founder Richard Hart announced on Twitter that Pulse Chain testnet version 2 is live. This development, which is extremely important to PULSESWAP, brings the validator rotation and version 0.5 of Go-Pulse.

Mainnet will be launched soon. Pulse Swap development is largely complete. An airdrop will be made to users’ wallets. Earlier, in a similar airdrop for UniSwap and CAKE, investors made serious profits. Joe wants this cryptocurrency to be seen by everyone, so he put it at the top of the list.

CoinxPad (CXPAD)

The second potential candidate is CoinxPad. CoinxPad is the first Cex/Dex Multi-chain IDO Launchpad. Coinxpad will empower crypto projects with the ability to distribute tokens and increase liquidity. xPad owners were paid more than $2.29 million in USDT. This is one of the most unique tokenomics in cryptocurrency projects.

When people buy/sell with this token, they automatically earn USDT. New investors can participate in IDOs by checking for upcoming IDOs before they are listed on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Fishing Town

Fishing Town is a fishing game launched on the BSC network. They produced a Metaverse-oriented game with the P2E model, and people can earn crypto while having fun. The project is still very new and its market value is expected to reach half a million dollars in a short time. The project is aimed to reach more investors, especially by expanding in decentralized exchanges.

After the private sale and public IDO, the token will be released on the BSC network. They will release 1.0 version of their game, open the market, launch community events and competitions. This initiative, which will be supported by CoinxPad (CXPAD), is expected to make early investors rich in a short time.