3 Altcoins Under $ 10 Possibility of Exit Capture

As it is known, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash have set a high investment standard that cannot catch new investors. However, it has the potential to be the industry’s largest assets, and there are still a number of altcoins below $ 10. According to analyst John Kojo Kumie, these 3 altcoins are likely to catch an exit soon.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink has recently emerged as one of the industry’s most important, most promising and cheapest digital assets. LINK was designed to close the gap between the smart contract introduced in 2017 and the real world app.

The blockchain is not strong enough to access data outside of its network, and therefore oracles often perform the task of feeding data to smart contracts. In this case, Chainlink connects oracles to the Ethereum network to provide smart contract execution and continuous external data feed. LINK is the local currency of the decentralized oracle network used to pay node operators.

In November 2017, Link was trading at $ 0.14. The digital asset fell to $ 8 after registering its highest level of $ 8.6 on July 15, 2020. LINK is currently ranked 9th on CoinMarketCap.

Huobi Token (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) is the local currency of the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange. It is a stock exchange based token that is used to access any special Huobi events, vote on stock market decisions, transaction fee discount, buy VIP status plans and trade with cryptocurrencies listed on the stock exchange.

In February 2019, Huobi Token was trading at $ 0.9, but later on the rise. The cryptocurrency which is currently in the 20th position is trading at $ 4.31.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is a platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Mining cannot be done because the local currency is based on the proof of stake mechanism. Tezos was trading at $ 0.36 in February 2019, but it is currently trading at $ 3.

The digital currency has a supply of 737 million and a market value of $ 2 billion. The progress of Tezos over the years is also remarkable.



