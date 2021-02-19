3 Altcoins Taking Flight with Binance Coin

Following the increases in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, BNB, CAKE, DODO, and XVS altcoins were also able to make a profit. One of the things that made these altcoins soar was the ever-growing Binance ecosystem.

Why is the price of DODO (DODO), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Binance Coin (BNB) and Venus (XVS) rising in 24 hours? Let’s examine it.

DODO (DODO)

Binance announced that it has added DODO to Launchpool. Users will be able to obtain DODO by staking BNB, BETH and BUSD.

Announced that it will list Australia’s trading platform Swyftx DODO.

DODO transaction volume exceeded 101 million, reaching the highest level.

DODO price

DODO saw an increase of 76% on a daily basis, reaching an all-time high of $ 5.42. DODO has a market value of $ 500 million. With a transaction volume of $ 138 million, the crypto money is priced at over $ 5.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Binance announced that it will move CAKE from the innovation category to the trading category.

PancakeSwap outperformed UniSwap with rising transaction volume and ranked number one among decentralized exchanges.

It was announced that CAKE, together with DODO, will be listed on the Swyftx stock exchange.

CAKE price

Reaching a market value of $ 1.8 billion, CAKE saw a transaction volume of $ 667 million in 24 hours. The crypto money, which rose 55% on a daily basis, rose to $ 18.31 and made ATH. The current price is at the level of $ 16.60.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin rose to third place, surpassing Tether with its rising market cap. “We’ll see what happens,” Binance CEO CZ said on whether BNB will surpass ETH market value. He made a comment.

Total assets locked on Binance Smart Chain exceeded $ 10 billion.

BNB price

BNB, which made ATH by increasing 43% during the day and managed to exceed $ 267, increased 103% on a weekly basis and 487% on a monthly basis. Reaching a market value of 37 billion dollars, BNB’s daily trading volume is 11 billion dollars. BNB is priced at $ 252.

Venus (XVS)

Along with CAKE, Binance moved XVS from the innovation category to the trading category.

CZ; He criticized cryptocurrencies such as CAKE and XVS not being listed on some exchanges and said, “Own losses. We support the growth of the industry. ” said.

Cardano (ADA) will be added to Venus.

Venus stated that it will launch a decentralized stock market on the 2021 roadmap.

XVS price

Making ATH by increasing to $ 98.57 during the day, XVS rose by 42% in 24 hours. With a weekly increase rate of 155% and a monthly increase of 1938%, the market value of the crypto money reached $ 801 million. While the daily trading volume of XVS is around $ 456 million, it continues to be priced above $ 92.