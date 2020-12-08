3 actors who have been confirmed to star in the new drama

History Channel and Amazon Prime Video, must deliver to fans part 2 of the final sixth season of Vikings, which has been waiting for several months.

Let us remember that since the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic began, film and television productions stopped in March, and the filming of Vikings was no exception.

Therefore, the release of the second wave of Vikings season 6 episodes will be hitting fan screens on December 30, 2020.

It is important to remember, that once Vikings reaches the end of their story, fans will receive through Netflix, the sequel to the series called Vikings: Valhalla, with a plot developed 100 years after the events of the original drama.

Vikings: Valhalla, will tell new and exciting stories of the Vikings and inherit Ragnar and his sons. Unfortunately, the new series will not be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikings: Valhalla is likely to hit fan screens by the final quarter of 2021, or at the latest during the first quarter of 2022, considering production has started in August 2020 through spring of next year.

Regarding the cast of Vikings: Valhalla, to date three actors have already been confirmed. German actress Yvonne Mai will play a role by the name of Merin. Actor Bill Murphy plays Odgar and Ethan Dillon will star in a role that is currently unknown.



