The 2nd season of The Mandalorian brought to the screen a character from the animated series from the Star Wars universe: the Jedi Ashoka Tano! Played by Rosario Dawson, the warrior is known in the drawings and came to live-action for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 2×5 episode of The Mandalorian

One of the highlights of the season is the focus on characters that used to be considered irrelevant. In this way, Disney + is able to explore the Star Wars universe more closely and help fans delve deeper into the details of all the created planets.

This time, we delve into Grogu’s past and the massacre during the Clone War. The series shows how Din saved Grogu to reunite with his people, helping the character better control his powers and become a combatant who cannot be ignored.

One of the reasons Ashoka was afraid to train him is precisely to know the natural course of things and to fear for the boy’s future. After all, she knows exactly what happened to Anakin, when he decided to walk the path of evil. Therefore, she does not want to be responsible for an eventual repetition in history.

However, Grogu remembers little of his past and does not even know who was responsible for it. So, this should be another revelation over the next episodes of The Mandalorian.

The action was also not left out of the episode and we have exciting scenes between Beskar and Lightsaber. As warned by the Magistrate, we were already expecting this kind of show, but it was still amazing to see the fight. Beskar is no newcomer to combat, but Din is equipped to handle just about any situation. With Grogu’s support, he must still take the advantage!

In addition, Gideon continues to build his army to fight Mando and has included a tracker in his ship’s commandos. Thus, yet another battle seems to be getting closer in this 2nd season of The Mandalorian.

By the end of the season, three new episodes will be made available on the streaming platform. That is, there is still plenty of time for Grogu to decide whether to ask the Jedi for help and for Mando to prepare for the impending battle.

What do you think will happen next? Leave your comment below!



