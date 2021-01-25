2nd season of Expresso do Amanhã is the highlight

This week, TNT returns with the 2nd season of the Expresso do Amanhã series (Snowpiercer, in the original). The production is based on a French graphic novel and also on a homonymous film released in 2013.

In the new wave of episodes, we’ll learn a little more about the villain played by actor Sean Bean, known as Mr. Wilford. In Brazil, the show will be shown every Tuesday, by Netflix, starting on the 26th.

In addition to this debut, ABC also returns with two very important productions of the ish franchise. These are Black-ish and Mixed-ish, which will debut their respective 7th and 2nd seasons next Tuesday (26th).

After some pauses due to the beginning of the new year, several productions are continuing their seasons with new episodes. This is the case of Shameless, Big Sky and For Life, for example.

NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will take a hiatus this week, returning with the 7th episode of the 22nd season on February 4th. The same is true of CBS ‘MacGyver and Blue Bloods, who continue their respective seasons only on February 5, a Friday.

This Is Us, also from NBC, continues on hiatus and only returns on February 2 with the episode 5×7.

Check out the full schedule of all Series for the week below.

Monday (01/25)

9-1-1 – unprecedented episode (4×2).

9-1-1: Lone Star – unpublished episode (2×2).

All American – unpublished episode (3×2).

The Good Doctor – unpublished episode (4×8).

Tuesday (1/26)

Expresso do Amanhã – Season 2 premiere on Netflix (2×1).

Black-ish – Season 7 premiere on ABC.

Mixed-ish – Season 2 premiere on ABC.

NCIS – unprecedented episode (18×6).

FBI – unpublished episode (3×5).

FBI: Most Wanted – unpublished episode (2×5).

The Resident – unpublished episode (4×3).

Prodigal Son – unpublished episode (2×3).

Two Sentence Horror Stories – unpublished episodes (3×5 and 3×6).

Zoey and hers Fantastic Playlist – unpublished episode (2×4).

Wednesday (01/27)

Resident Alien – Season 1 premiere on Syfy.

For Life – unpublished episode (2×6).

Big Sky – unpublished episode (1×6).

S.W.A.T. – unprecedented episode (4×8).

Seal Team – unprecedented episode (4×6).

Nancy Drew – unpublished episode (2×2).

Call Your Mother – unpublished episode (1×3).

The Expanse – unprecedented episode on Amazon Prime Video (5×9).

50m² – premiere of the 1st season on Netflix.

Amizade Dolorida – Season 2 premiere on Netflix.