2manydjs reissue “As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2” and announce a concert in London

2manydjs reissue their 2002 LP “As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2” in commemoration of the 20th anniversary and will play a show in London.

DJs, brothers Steven and David Devaele, will present the mix with a luxurious reissue with restored photographs of Richard Young. The mix will also be available for streaming for the first time soon.

The new 2manydjs concert date is set for December 17th at the O2 Academy Brixton, and tickets will go on sale on October 7th here.

The Belgian brothers, also known as Soulwax, will perform in London together with Charlotte Adigeri and Bolis Pupul, Kittin and other guests who will be known only in 2002.

“As always, Steven and David Devaele connect the past, present and future like no other; as they say, ‘have been doing it the hard way since 2002,—” 2manydjs said of the announcement in a press release.

Earlier this year, David Devaele told Lauren Laverne about a number of new remixes that 2manydjs were working on, including a 20-minute remix of New Order’s “Blue Monday” for the Desert Island Disco slot.

Speaking about how the song came about, Devaele said: “We… found all these versions, cover versions and people playing the song “Blue Monday” by New Order. Many years ago, we were also sent a multitrack, which represents individual elements of this track.”

He added: “Considering how important this song is not only for us, but also for millions of people, but especially for us… the first concert that my brother and I played together… was in 1997. And the first record we put on was ‘ Blue Monday”. And as a DJ, you’re constantly changing the records you play, and yet I think there are only a few concerts where we either didn’t play completely, or teased, or didn’t play a little “Blue Monday”.