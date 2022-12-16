2manyDJs “Forced” to Postpone Show After Incident at Brixton Academy

2ManyDJs postponed their performance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton after an incident last night (December 15) when thousands of fans reportedly broke down the doors.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, and Asake’s main show was canceled after fans outside the hall stormed inside. Four people are still in critical condition.

Scotland Yard police officers told Sky News that the injuries sustained by the participants of the event were allegedly caused by “crushing.”

Following the incident, 2ManyDJs confirmed that tomorrow night’s show at Brixton Academy (December 17) has been postponed to Saturday, February 18, 2023. All tickets will be valid for the new date. show.

“It is with pain in our hearts that we must announce that due to the terrible events that took place last night at the O2 Academy Brixton, we are forced to postpone tomorrow’s show,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We understand that many of you travel from afar to get to London for this, but I hope you will all be able to celebrate this new date again. We sympathize with those who have suffered. I love Dave and Steph”

It is with pain in our hearts that we have to announce that due to the terrible events that happened at O2 Academy Brixton last night, we are being forced to postpone tomorrow’s show. The new date will be on Sat 18th Feb and all tickets will be transferable or refundable… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/e9dLz6JwNo — 2manydjs (@2manydjsTour) December 16, 2022

Today , Asake wrote on social networks: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any discomfort. I pray that you will recover soon. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

He continued: “I still don’t have complete information from the facility management itself about what led to the failure at the entrance to Brixton Academy, but we are grateful that everything was peaceful in the end.”

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was nominated in the BBC’s “Sound of 2023” poll and gave his third of three shows at this place.