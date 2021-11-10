2K Games Buys The Valencian Studios Elite3d And Turia Games

2K Games: Valencia-based studio elite3d, experts in 2D and 3D graphic design, will be renovated and will have a second office for 31st Union. 2K Games has made official the acquisition of PLATYGOBIAN S. L., under the name elite3d, a Valencian studio expert in 2D and 3D graphic design in the video game industry. The North American company also informs that this purchase process will go a step further by transforming the studio in two ways: first, the creation of a second office that will be fully owned by the developer 31st Union; the second, a new 2K Publishing headquarters focused on the Global Services division.

On the other hand, 2K has also acquired the development studio TURIA GAMES S. L., in Valencia, Spain, which belongs to the founders of elite3d. Economic details of the transaction or the financial conditions of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Valencia and San Mateo, California. elite3d grows with 2K Games

The new Valencia office will be in constant contact and communication with the 31st Union headquarters in San Mateo, California. The studio, founded in February 2019 and led by industry veteran Michael Condrey, whom we were able to interview a few years ago on MeriStation, will continue to work on their new AAA video game, yet to be announced. Now, with this acquisition, it will be able to function as an integrated team on a global scale in all disciplines.

On the other hand, other elite3d employees will form a new headquarters for 2K’s Global Services division to help the company “further extend its presence around the world and increase its portfolio”. They will be attached to 2K’s in-house team responsible for animation, art, motion capture, project management, game technology, talent scouting, user research, visual effects, and much more.

As they explain, the new members will support the new franchises already established, announced and unannounced projects. Valencia will join Global Services teams in London, Austin (Texas), 2K’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters (Novato, California) and the division’s headquarters in Montreal.

David Ismailer, President of 2K, celebrated the news: “elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through their creativity and passion.” “Employee culture and the team’s work style are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our colleagues contribute to the progress 31st Union has made thus far and play a significant role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games. ”

“We take great pride in building a team that is at the forefront of our creative experience as we see our initial dream come true,” say Óscar Ferrero and José Luis Queral, founding partners of elite3d, in a joint statement. deeply into 2K’s vision and its employees and products, and we look forward to taking this important step as members of 2K and the 31st Union. ”