2K Bundle from Humble Bundle — Amazing Value

The Latest Humble Bundle Sale

The Humble Bundle 2K Megahits package includes many of the company’s biggest new and old games. Click here to go to the 2K Megahits package store page on Humble Bundle! From an open-world mafia crime world to a relaxing day on the lawn at PGA 2k21, Humble Bundle’s latest offering includes the biggest 2k games worth up to $663, with proceeds going to those in need of basic help.

According to the Humble Bundle, the New York Covenant House was founded in 1972. Now they offer food, housing, healthcare, employment services and more in the USA, Canada and Latin America. In addition, the company helps young victims of human trafficking to get back on their feet before it’s too late. Covenant House doesn’t just throw change in the hat, they help people get jobs, housing and vital medical services to get back on their feet.

What games are included in the package?

The “2k Megahits” set combines modern classics and nostalgic memories. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the last part of the franchise about the strategic construction of the world, the history of which dates back to the 1990s. Want more action? The company’s two greatest hits, Borderlands 3 and the Bioshock collection, are worth the same price.

From arcade sports games to classic train simulators — 2K Megahits Humble Bundle boasts an incredible selection of high-end games for almost every taste.

What games are available?

Game Level Genre 1, 2, 3 X-Com: Complete Pack Science Fiction Action 1, 2, 3 Hidden & Dangerous: Action Pack Tactical FPS 1, 2, 3 Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire Tactical FPS 1, 2, 3 Army Men: RTS Real-Time-Strategy 2, 3 Sid Meier’s Railroads Simulation 2, 3 Railroad Tycoon: II Platinum Simulation 2, 3 Railroad Tycoon 3 Simulation 2, 3 Duke Nukem Forever collection Action 2, 3 WWE 2K Battlegrounds Fighting 2, 3 WWE 2K Battlegrounds Ultimate Brawlers Pass Fighting (DLC) 2, 3 CivCity: Rome RTS 2, 3 The Golf Club 2019 Sports 3 Borderlands 3 Action RPG 3 PGA 2K21 Sports 3 Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 RTS 3 Bioshock: The Collection FPS 3 Mafia: Open World Action Game, Final Edition