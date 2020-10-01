2AM E550 offers desktop processor differently

Presented in October 2018 as Positivo’s bet on the gamer PC market, 2AM has been working to offer options that bet on cost / benefit and deliver performance that help both during gameplay and during professional life.

One of the examples of betting on the combination of the two profiles is on the E550 notebook, which brings as its main differential the offer of Intel processors that are normally seen in desktop projects, which gives it more processing power.

In this sense, 2AM embarks on this notebook version the Intel Core i5-9400 or Intel Core i7-9700 processors combined with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 GPU with 3GB of VRAM, up to 256GB NVMe SSD storage (with or without an additional HDD 1TB) and RAM that can be 8GB or 16GB.

Just to get a sense of the difference between using a processor originally developed for the desktop and one already designed for notebooks, the manufacturer compared the processors mentioned above with the i5-9300H and i7-9750H that are normally seen in competitors, revealing greater number of cores and clock, as seen in the image below.

According to Felipe Oliveira, product manager at 2A.M., the E550’s development sought to bring an option for those who wished to purchase equipment that could serve at all times of day-to-day.

“The E550 delivers a lot of performance to play and work with. Since the beginning of the development of this product, we have been looking for a perfect option for anyone who wants to invest in a single machine for all times of their day, regardless of how demanding the programs and tasks they are. this user usually uses and performs ”

Closing what the E550 offers, we have that it includes a 15.6 “Full HD screen, customizable RGB keyboard in 3 zones and upgrades in HDD, SSD M2 and more.

As for prices, 2AM E550 notebooks are available on the brand’s official website with values ​​that can reach R $ 6,749 for installment payments, in the case of the model with Intel Core i7, 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD.



