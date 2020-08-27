29-year-old Bitcoin pioneer dies

Matthew D’Souza, founder and CEO of mining company Blockware Solutions and a prominent Bitcoin advocate, passed away at the age of 29.

Matthew D’Souza, founder and CEO of mining company Blockware Solutions and director of Blockchain Opportunity Fund, passed away on August 21. The 29-year-old Bitcoin pioneer had been battling leukemia for seven years.

The death of D’Souza has been announced by Blockware Solutions, one of the largest mining equipment distributors in the USA and a leading service provider for Bitcoin mining. The company was established in 2017. Blockchain Opportunity Fund, on the other hand, was founded by D’Souza in 2017 and served investors as a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency hedge fund. In the announcement, it was noted that this fund provided a return of over 52 percent to its investors.

D’Souza was one of the known advocates of Blockchain technology and the Bitcoin ecosystem. He was also writing detailed research reports on behalf of Blockware. As we reported on Uzmancoin.com, in a statement he made to the press in April, he said that a perfect storm awaits Bitcoin, and shared important views on the price of halving and how it could affect the mining industry.

"Despite all his success in the cryptocurrency industry, Matt can be remembered for his big heart, strong will and generous spirit," said Blockware Solutions. Everyone who knew him loved it. "




