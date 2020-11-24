28 Million Sellers Will Be able to Use Crypto Money

PayPal (PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box program on Monday that the usefulness of Bitcoin as a currency will prevail over the buy and hold ethic.

Schulman said he thinks cryptocurrencies will have many more uses. According to him, this will increase the adoption of Bitcoin and cause it to become more stable and “more valuable” over time.

Covering 28 Million Vendors

Paypal stated that by the beginning of next year, cryptocurrency will be available to 28 million sellers. Schulman said:

“Early next year we will allow cryptocurrencies to be a source of funding for any transaction that takes place across all of our 28 million sellers,”

According to Schulman, central bank digital currencies pose a global inevitability. When this happens, Shulman said, “You will get more benefits with cryptocurrencies.”

Schulman also added:

“Both can play an important role going forward.”

According to Pantera, PayPal’s cryptocurrency buying services buy a large number of newly launched Bitcoins. Bitcoin is trading at $ 18,289 as of the time of publication.



