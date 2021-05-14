2720 V Flip: Nokia announces new button phone

2720 V Flip is introduced. Nokia, one of the heavyweights of the technology sector owned by HMD Global, announced the new button phone, the Nokia 2720 V Flip, as it is remembered.

The company, which has not been successful in competing with its competitors in the field of smartphones in recent years, aims to become popular again with its traditional model.

Nokia 2720 V Flip announced

The 2720 V Flip, which has a nostalgic look in terms of design rather than the technical features of the phone, is especially remarkable for those who are accustomed to using a push-button phone.

The 2720 V Flip has two screens, one 2.8 inch QVGA and the other 1.3 inch always-on feature. While the always-on screen is located on the cover, it acts as a shortcut for users, providing fast access to notifications such as time, message, and call.

When we look at the technical details, the phone, powered by the Qualcomm 205 processor, has 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. Although these technical features create a great “flashback” for users in this period approaching 2022, 4G LTE network standard, one of today’s technologies, is included in the device.

Another interesting point is the Nokia 2720 V Flip; It has a KaiOS operating system that supports applications such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp. The device with Google Assistant support has a 1,500 mAh battery and offers 26 days of standby time. Nokia’s new phone is currently only available in the US with a price tag of $ 80. There is no information yet on whether the device will come to other countries.

Nokia 2720 V Flip specifications

Display: 2.8 inches QVGA 240 x 320 pixels, TFT / 1.3 inches second screen, 240 x 240 pixels, TFT

Weight: 118 gr

Dimensions: 192.7 x 54.5 x 11.6 mm

Network: 4G LTE

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8905 205 (28 nm)

Memory and Storage: 512 MB RAM and 4 GB storage

Main Camera: 2 Megapixels

Operating System: KaiOS

Connectivity Features: Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

Port: microUSB

Battery: 1,500 mAh