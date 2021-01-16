27 GB Fallout New Vegas mod released

Fallout New Vegas is a Role Playing Game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Fallout New Vegas is a game that is open to modification due to the game engine it uses. This new mode released is officially overtaking the game itself.

27 GB Fallout New Vegas: The Frontier mode released

The Frontier mode adds an extra 35 hours of gameplay time to the game. Developed by community members for 7 years. The mod adds a drive system from scratch to Fallout New Vegas. The developer community added a vehicle from scratch to the game and developed a driving system on it. More than 150 new weapons are added to the game with the mod.

The skins and visual effects of the weapons were also designed from scratch by the developer community. Despite being a mod, the developer community is also very good at performance. The mode runs at 60 fps and drops below 60 fps in certain places. The mod requires a powerful CPU to avoid performance losses.