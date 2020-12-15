$ 26 Billion Asset Manager Ruffer Buys Bitcoin (BTC)

Ruffer Investment Company, which is affiliated with one of the largest investment companies in the world, bought millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC). The company, which has more than $ 600 million in assets under its management, allocated 2.5% of its reserve to Bitcoin and bought $ 15 million BTC. Ruffer Investment Company is linked to $ 26 billion (£ 20 billion) of Ruffer.

After institutional companies such as MicroStrategy and MassMutual, another giant name entered the crypto money market. Ruffer, the giant name of the investment world, described his Bitcoin investment as a “defensive move”.

Another institutional support for Bitcoin

Ruffer Investment Company announced that it was investing in Bitcoin in a note sent to its shareholders on December 15. The company purchased bitcoin with 2.5% ($ 15 million) of the $ 620 million portfolio under its management. In doing so, the company has shrunk its gold reserves. Ruffer’s parent company has assets worth £ 20 billion under its management. The note sent to the shareholders included the following statement:

“This (investment) was made primarily as a defensive move, after the company reduced its gold investment in November.”

A “defense” against devaluation

In the report, which states that Bitcoin is seen as a “small but effective” insurance move against the devaluation of the world’s leading fiat currencies, it is implied that this also has advantages over gold investment. JPMorgan analysts also stressed that gold will suffer greatly from Bitcoin. Gold investors have started to switch to BTC, especially in recent months.

Ruffer concludes the report by stating that the leading cryptocurrency will also be safeguarded against some financial and market risks.

What does Bitcoin investment mean?

Economist Alex Krüger commented on what Bitcoin investment means. Krüger pointed out that institutional investors are not buying BTC to sell in the short term. According to the famous name, these purchases indicate that the long-awaited corporate money is coming.

Ruffer; Although it has made a smaller investment compared to other names such as MicroStrategy, it is thought that this will positively affect BTC in the long term.



