25th Bond movie No Time to Die has been released

No Time to Die, where Daniel Craig will give life to the James Bond character for the last time, will be released in international markets on September 30. The film’s US premiere will take place one week later, on October 8.

No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s latest work with 007, was one of the most anticipated films of the past year. The release date of the movie, which is normally planned to be released in April of last year, was delayed many times due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

In the last statement made last month, it was announced that No Time to Die will make its US premiere on October 8, 2021. Now, Universal and MGM have confirmed that the film will be released internationally a week earlier, on September 30, 2021.

The release date has been delayed several times:

No Time to Die, which will bring Daniel Craig and James Bond together for the last time, was originally planned to be released in November 2019. The first setback occurred when then-director Danny Boyle withdrew from the project, citing “creative differences”, and the release date of the film was delayed until February 2020. The production, which was delayed for several more times due to the virus, will be released in international cinemas on September 30, if nothing goes wrong.

The cast of No Time to Die, in which Craig gave life to the James Bond character for the fifth time, includes names such as Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw. Cary Jogi Fukunaga, famous for the films Sin Nombre and Jane Eyre, sits in the director’s chair of the movie.