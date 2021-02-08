250 Percent Raised in 1 Month: What is 0x (ZRX)?

The ZRX coin, which increased its price by 125% in 1 week, managed to become one of the top-earning altcoins in the week of February 1-7. 0x price has risen above $ 1.5. What are 0x and ZRX coins?

0x (ZRX) increased by over 250% in 1 month. Altcoin price rose 125% in 7 days to over $ 1.5. With a market value of $ 1.1 billion, ZRX is accordingly among the 50 most valuable cryptocurrencies. The ZRX fell as low as $ 0.12 in the March 2020 crash.

ZRX, which is on the top 5 altcoin list in the week of February 1-7, was valued more than 4 times in 1 year. The daily trading volume for 0x reached $ 670 million. The price of the ZRX coin rose to $ 2.50 in 2018, breaking the all-time record.

What are 0x and ZRX coins?

0x is an open source decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides peer-to-peer transactions for Ethereum-based tokens. 0x was founded in 2016 by Will Warren and Amir Bandeali. The 0x platform allows users to trade assets such as tokenized stocks, gold, real estate or video game objects. At the same time, 0x aims to promote interoperability between decentralized applications (dApps).

The term “Relayers” is used on the platform for the parties making the transactions. Relayers host on-chain order books on DEX and profit from their services on the platform.

The ZRX coin is the own cryptocurrency of the 0x platform and basically serves 2 purposes. The first is to pay Relayers for their services. The other is that it gives ZRX owners the right to governance. The maximum supply for ZRX is announced as 1 billion. As of February 8, the number of ZRX in circulation is 750.3 million. ZRX coin can be found on exchanges such as Bitexen, Coinbase, Binance, and Huobi.