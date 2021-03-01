$250 emergency aid must be approved this week

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Monday (01) that the new round of emergency aid should even be paid in 4 installments of R $ 250. The amounts may be transferred as early as March , April, May and June.

According to Lira, although the agenda is not yet closed, the matter was discussed last Sunday (28) with President Jair Bolsonaro, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

The deputy also said, in an interview with Record TV, that the forecast is that the report of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that deals with the benefit should be read in Congress tomorrow (02). The intention is that the vote will take place next Wednesday (03).

This time, emergency aid should be paid to 33 million Brazilians. Last year, the benefit was passed on to around 65 million people. The government believes that the amount should be passed on this time only to those who have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccination and reforms

In his Twitter, Lira also revealed that in the conversation with the federal government it was also defined that 140 million vaccines will be delivered by May. “(Vaccination) is the only way out that we have to guarantee the health of the population and revive the economy”, defended the politician.

The parliamentarian also commented that matters considered important to unlock the economy, such as Administrative Reform and Tax Reform, should be voted on in two months and eight months, respectively.