25-Year Analyst Identified 4 Altcoins: I’m Bullshit!

Dan Gunsberg, a 25-year veteran trader who managed to buy Bitcoin at $200 and the founder and CEO of Hxro Network, a decentralized derivatives platform in Solana, shares 4 altcoin projects he saw potential in the last crypto winter.

Altcoin projects that experienced trader sees potential

One of the new markets that many individual investors still do not have access to is the over-the-counter altcoin options market. “With the latency and the level of volatility that is out there, it’s just emerging, creating incredible trading opportunities,” said Dan Gunsberg.

I think you’re starting to see early stages of this in things like altcoin options, as Bitcoin is evolving from a highly volatile asset to something still volatile but more manageable on a larger scale.

Indeed, healthy derivatives markets tend to increase liquidity for spot markets. Dan Gunsberg adds that they can open the door for more participants to enter the market. When it comes to altcoins, Dan Gunsberg likes tokens that are more connected to infrastructure around decentralized finance (DeFi). So the governance token of Hxro (HXRO) fits this description.

The trader is also positive on Solana (SOL), Serum (SRM) and Arweave (AR), which fell 12%, 13% and 16% last month, regardless of the bull or bear market. According to data from CoinGecko, SRM fell 6% last year, while SOL and AR increased by 1,869% and 734%. Dan Gunsberg has this to say about altcoins:

I will focus on any token that I can actually join the network with, share and earn portions of the network rewards, be it some of the transaction fees or truly rewarding for my efforts inside the network. Hence, value accrues to the token in a largely non-inflationary manner only for the network.

The existence of such tokens is further proof of how different this cycle is from the crypto winter of 2018, according to Dan Gunsberg: