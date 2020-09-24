25 Ton Gundam Robot Tested in Japan

The Gundam robot, which has been tried to be built in Japan for years, has been tested. The humanoid robot, weighing 18 meters and 25 tons, moved almost all of its limbs during the test. The robot, which will normally be officially opened as of October 1, will meet visitors a few months later due to the coronavirus.

One of the robots in Mobile Suit Gundam, one of the most popular anime series of the 70’s in Japan, came true. The work initiated by Japanese engineers 6 years ago has finally been completed, and the robot has completed a successful testing process. The moments experienced were also recorded by users who witnessed the event.

The Gundam robot has a height of 18 meters and a weight of 25 tons. According to the information obtained, the engineers carried out a special study to control the 24 moving parts of this humanoid robot, and in this study, each part had a certain weight. In the tests, engineers have managed to move the 25-ton robot without any problem.

There is a factory belonging to Gundam in Yokohoma, Japan. The construction and testing of the huge robot took place in this factory. During the test, the engineers pushed the robot to its limits, allowing it to kneel and move its arms and fingers, except for walking. No problems were detected in the tests.

According to the statements made by the authorities, the Gundam robot would normally be opened on October 1. However, this opening was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although no official announcement has been made at this time, Japanese officials have said the official opening will take place a few months later. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with the test video of the Gundam robot that has been accelerated 4 times.

Moments when the giant robot moves



