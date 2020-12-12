$ 25 Million Bitcoin Accidentally Wasted

The misfortunes experienced by people who own Bitcoin in various parts of the world come to light with people voicing their experiences. Just like Campbell Simpson did. Simpson, who is from Australia and stated that the incident happened in 2012, explained in his blog post how he sent his Bitcoins to eternity with an old hard drive. What is even more painful is that Simpson’s Bitcoins are worth more than $ 26 million as of the writing of this article.

Campbell Simpson is someone who has a lot of experience in the digital world and technology industry. At least that’s what his LinkedIn profile says. However, even being such a well-equipped person seems not enough to make him a millionaire the easy way.

The easy way should be a good word because Simpson paid only $ 25 for 1400 BTC as part of his Bitcoin exchange in 2010. 1,400 BTC could have turned itself into an obvious millionaire by December 2020. However, Simpson preferred to keep the Bitcoins he bought in 2010 on a hard disk under the name of cold storage method. This is how Simpson made one of the worst mistakes of his life, perhaps.

How did that happen? Describing the driver as garbage with a sudden decision, Simpson forgot that there was any asset in the driver that could be valued later and he removed the disk and the garbage bag from the house. Simpson described this incident in 2012 in a blog he edited in 2017.

Simpson also talked about his regret over the incident in 2017 and why he ended his relationship with cryptocurrencies. So, did Simpson go after his lost Bitcoins later? Here’s what happened to Simpson in 2012, according to his account five years after the incident …

$ 25 for 1400 Bitcoin please

Speaking about how he first bought Bitcoins, Simpson says the dates show 2010. Simpson says it was quite difficult to trade Bitcoin in those years, which is true. Let us remind you that in 2010, Bitcoin was only two years old.

Simpson reminds us that the easiest and most popular way to become BTC at that time was mining. Simpson is right on this, too, because in 2010 it was easy to mine (due to the scarcity of Bitcoins mined) and the revenues from the rewards (although the BTC price was low) were quite high.

Simpson continues. Simpson, who was accidentally exposed to Bitcoin content in various media at that time, mentions that this has increased his interest in Bitcoin. During the same time period, Simpson came across a post on an online site where someone wanted to sell their Bitcoins. Seeing the “for sale” advertisement for exactly 1400 BTC, Simpson looks warmly at the event.

While $ 25 was requested for 1400 BTC, this event is also reminiscent of another event in the past where $ 50 was requested for 10,000 BTC. The opportunity to buy 10 thousand Bitcoins at $ 50 was missed, but Simpson does not miss the opportunity to buy 1400 BTC for $ 25 and completes the shopping.

After the shopping is completed, Simpson transfers the text file containing the private key of the wallet to his hard drive in order to protect his investments against any threat from the cyber world.

Where 1400 Bitcoins will meet forever …

Bitcoins are garbage along with the hard drive

Simpson says he uses the hard drive for a lot of things, saying that the drive was not actually purchased specifically for BTC storage. According to Simpson, there was a lot of data on the hard disk such as movies, TV series, assignments and photos. The hard disk had a very satisfactory 250 GB memory.

Simpson was also the editor of Gizmodo, one of the popular online technology publications at the time. Simpson had so many technological “toys” for this reason. However, Simpson had to move out of the house he was staying in, because he and his girlfriend were separated at that time. With this change, Simpson was perhaps depressed and decided to throw away whatever he thought was not working because he wanted relief.

Speaking of PC components, USB sticks, cables, 3D glasses, trinkets, there was another item that Simpson described as garbage: that old hard drive with 1400 BTC inside. At the beginning of his post, Simpson stated that the hard drive was already full of scratches and making annoying clicks. These negative features brought the end of both the hard disk and the Bitcoins in it.

In 2012, when the incident took place, 1400 BTC was worth about 4 thousand dollars according to Simpson’s statement.

How would Simpson feel today?

Campbell Simpson noticed the incident, but it was too late. Simpson, who created a brainstorm about what the files on the hard disk were, realized exactly then the 1400 BTC in it. The Bitcoin price was not worth millions in 2012, but it was not a bad development that $ 25 suddenly rose to $ 4,000 at a time.

But what went away was gone, and according to Simpson, $ 4,000 would then feel like medicine. Simpson, who has been following Bitcoin very closely since then, says that Bitcoin has become very popular especially since 2011. Also, Simpson didn’t think of finding his lost hard drive. “It will be a very pleasing development, but my relationship with digital currencies, which are highly volatile, has ended. I don’t need them anymore. ”

Simpson also said that after sharing the incident on his Twitter account, he was given various advice regarding his lost investment. He was even suggested to contact the municipality in the area where he rented the flat. However, any advice to find the missing driver didn’t push Simpson to take action.

Well, if Simpson were to write the same article today, how would he have constructed it? Stating that his regret never hurt so much, Simpson’s $ 26 million savings were lost today, would he still have similar thoughts? In that case it would be pointless to blame Simpson. Imagine winning 25 million lira with a 25 lira lottery ticket but losing the ticket.



