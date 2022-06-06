24th Lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

Another lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns linebacker Deshaun Watson.

The documents on the 24th lawsuit were officially submitted on Monday as the NFL’s investigation into Watson continues.

“Today we filed the twenty—fourth sexual harassment case against Deshaun Watson,” Prosecutor Tony Buzzby said via ProFootballTalk. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those of many other victims. What is lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite the ridicule, legal shenanigans and intense media attention, continue to stand firm for what is right.”

“If we leave aside legal disputes, the complicity of the NFL or the failures of the criminal justice system, we should tell a loud story that these women are real heroes. I repeat once again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can present their cases in detail before the jury.”

A couple of weeks ago, Goodell spoke to the media and confirmed that the league was “nearing the end” of its investigation into Watson.

We need to see if that’s the case, since another woman has come out against Watson.