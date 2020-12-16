24 TV series that disappeared from Netflix in 2 weeks

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, films and documentaries every month, such as the 70 premieres for December 2020 that will close the year.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix movies and series removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or movie is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Films retiring in December 2020

With a special emphasis on well-known series, when it is December 31 we will no longer be able to see things like Gossip Girls, The Big Bang Theory or The Prince of Bel-Air, nor films like Lost, Shadowhunters or Alejandro’s last two González Iñárritu: Birdman and El Renacido.

December 17

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special

December 18

Shadowhunters city of bone

December 19

The Fifth Wave

The Punisher, the Punisher

The truth hurts

December 20

The big bet

Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels

A real story

Noah (2014)

Aloha

Lost

The reborn

Hangover Business

December 21

Rock dog

December 25

Kill me Heal me

December 27

Towies

December 30

The prince of Bel Air

The Big Bang Theory

December 31

The Principal

The race to the White House

Gossip girl

Knights of Sidonia



