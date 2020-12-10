$ 235 Billion Insurance Company Takes Bitcoin (BTC)

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, has become the most up-to-date name to join the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. Massachusetts-based $ 235 billion giant firm bought $ 100 million worth of BTC.

MassMutual bought Bitcoin

The insurance company, which has a history of about 170 years, made this purchase through the New York-based company NYDIG. It is stated that the company also bought the shares of NYDIG for 5 million dollars during this purchase.

According to the news reported by The Wall Street Journal, company officials took this Bitcoin investment decision within the scope of its broader strategy aimed at preserving investment diversity while still taking advantage of new opportunities. It is seen that the company actually joined many other institutional investors with this decision.

Institutional engagement increases for BTC

MicroStrategy, one of the first companies to fire the wick, announced that it will soon purchase millions of dollars of additional Bitcoin. In addition, the report of JPMorgan, one of the largest financial institutions in the USA, stating that Bitcoin will overshadow gold investment in the long run, is another development that points to institutional interest.

The Wall Street Journal stated that the investment of $ 100 million is a small amount for this giant company, whose foundation dates back to 1851 and has an investment of 235 billion dollars under its management. Despite this, it seems that MassMutual wanted to participate in the Bitcoin revolution with this investment, albeit with a small percentage. It will be critical for corporate acceptance for many new companies such as MassMutual to announce their name in this way.



