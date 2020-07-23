23 Xiaomi phones that will update to MIUI 12 in August

It was at the end of last April when Xiaomi officially presented MIUI 12, its Android-based personalization layer for its catalog of mobiles and tablets.

Although the full version has been much sought after among most models in the great catalog of the Chinese brand. But it is definitive and official: MIUI 12 will arrive in its latest version next August. Let’s see which Xiaomi and Redmi mobile models will be compatible with the update.

Most of the devices that have made the cut are from Xiaomi’s Redmi series, which has even included devices like the Redmi 6, which it released running Android 8.1 Oreo over 2 years ago. It’s no wonder that the Mi 10, Mi Note 10, and Mi Note 10 Pro are also online for the MIUI 12 starting next month, just like the Pocophone F1.

Xiaomi and Redmi models updating to MIUI 12

My 10

My Note 10

My Note 10 Pro

Mi 8 Lite

LITTLE F2 Pro

F1 Pophone

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 9

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi S2



