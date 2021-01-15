23 died in Norway with Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has claimed the lives of 23 people in Norway. Norwegian doctors, who performed autopsies on 13 people who died, announced that the vaccine triggered serious reactions in sensitive bodies. According to experts, sensitive bodies may not be able to tolerate even the mild side effects of the vaccine.

There has been a remarkable development regarding the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which is one of the vaccines believed to end the coronavirus pandemic. In the statements made by the Norwegian Medicines Agency, it was announced that 23 people who were vaccinated died. Officials who made an official statement on the subject, announced that the coronavirus vaccine could be very dangerous for people over the age of 80.

Norwegian doctors performed autopsies on 13 people to find out the causes of death. Autopsies led the doctors to one common point. According to the statements, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine triggered serious reactions in elderly and people with various diseases, which led to loss of life. The worst part is that Norway has already hit 33,000 people with this vaccine. A considerable part of those who were vaccinated were the elderly.

“Even mild side effects can have fatal consequences” Speaking on the subject, officials from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced that even the mild side effects of the vaccine could pose a danger to fragile bodies. Authorities state that it should be considered important to determine whether there are any health problems, especially for the elderly, before vaccinations.

While statements from Norway may seem scary, there is nothing that young and healthy individuals should be afraid of. Emer Cooke, President of the European Medicines Agency, states that it is a bit more difficult to rely on mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines, and the clearest example of this is in Norway.

Severe side effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have also been seen in several countries

The coronavirus vaccine, with Turkish scientists behind it, does not die for the first time. During the vaccination process in the USA, there were people who died due to this vaccine. In the statements made by the US authorities, it was stated that 1.9 million doses of vaccine were administered and 21 people experienced severe allergic reactions. Also, one person died in France two hours after being vaccinated. Experts explained that there is no correlation between the vaccine due to death. On the other hand, while 4 people who were vaccinated in France experienced serious allergic reactions, 2 people had heart rhythms.

As states rush to save old people, it may be causing their death

The European Union has so far confirmed that two vaccines are safe. One of them is the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, while the other is Moderna’s vaccine. However, various authorities think that these vaccines, which have been tested for a long time, are being rushed, especially for older people. In fact, it should be stated that this may be the right approach. The reason for this is that the average age of people who were shot voluntarily with the two vaccines tested in Europe is around 50. However, the age of people living in places like nursing homes is much more than 50. It seems that the insufficient data, especially for people over the age of 50, is putting the elderly in greater danger.