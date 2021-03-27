22 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass library

Xbox Game Pass, the most economical way to access games on PC and console, continues to evolve. The service, which entered our lives in 2017, is becoming more attractive for players with new productions. Finally, Microsoft announced that 22 more new games will be included in the Game Pass library.

22 new games will be added on the day they are released

The company, which made a live broadcast on Twitch last night, made a presentation about independent games. Accordingly, 22 independent games will be added to the service from the day it is released. The list of games shown in the presentation is as follows:

Art of the Rally (Console – 2021)

Astria Ascending (Console – 2021)

Backbone (Console)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Console and PC)

Craftopia (Console and PC)

Dead Static Drive (Console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Console – 2021)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Console)

Library of Ruina (Console)

Little Witch in the Woods (Console)

Moonglow Bay (Console)

Narita Boy (Console)

Nobody Saves the World (Console)

Omno (Console – Summer 2021)

Recompile (Console and PC – 2021)

Sable (Console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Console)

The Ascent (Console and PC)

Undungeon (Console and PC)

Way to the Woods (Console)

The Wild at Heart (Console)

What is Xbox Game Pass?

The service offered by Microsoft allows users to access a large library of games for a monthly fee. The system, which is defined as Netflix of games, offers very attractive opportunities especially for those with low purchasing power. Users who wish to purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription must purchase one of the three packages offered, depending on their platform. For players who want to use it on both console and PC, it is enough to buy Ultimate instead of two different packages.

At the same time, users who buy the Ultimate package will have EA Play. This service, offered by Electronic Arts, includes popular games such as Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront, Battlefield and Titanfall.