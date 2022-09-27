21-year-old TikToker shot dead after mysterious call late at night

A 21-year-old TikToker was shot dead after a mysterious phone call late at night.

Popular Mexican TikToker Carla Pardini was shot dead after a phone call from a man who asked her to leave her house in western Mexico.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa, on September 20, she was ambushed and shot at her several times near her residence in Culiacan.

Karla’s mother told investigators that her daughter answered the call around 22:30 on the night of the incident.

TikToker Karla Pardini died after being fatally wounded

The next day, authorities found the bullet-riddled body of an influential woman near her home at the intersection of Katedratikos and Ignacio Lopez District streets. Witnesses told authorities that several armed men were roaming the area before Pardini was killed.

“We registered this as the murder of a woman due to the fact that she was exposed and was in a state of helplessness when the attack occurred,” Sinaloa Attorney General Sara Quinones told reporters on September 23.

Investigators have not named the attacker, and so far no one has been detained.

“We have reserved everything. We are conducting an investigation in the strictest secrecy, so as not to warn a possible suspect,” said the Attorney General of Sinaloa State.

Who was Karla Pardini?

Karla Pardini was known for posting fashion and dance materials on her TikTok account.

She was last active on September 19, uploading a video to her more than 90,000 subscribers.

In the video, which currently has 1.6 million views, the content creator wrote in the captions: “When they tell me they don’t like me. In short, I hope you like me less.”

Thousands of viewers and subscribers entered the comments section to mourn the tragic demise of TikToker.

“We live in a cruel world,” one user wrote. “So beautiful and with a full life to live… I can’t believe how bad people are in this world, may she rest in peace,” wrote another devastated user.

“At the age of just 21, she had her whole life ahead of her,” someone else shared. “May she rest in peace.”