20th Century Fox almost cut out “The Battle for the Death Star” (& Killed Star Wars)

The Battle for the Death Star is one of the highlights of Star Wars, but 20th Century Fox almost removed it from the film, which would spoil the narrative. “Star Wars” is as famous for its kinetic action movies as it is for the drama of the characters, and a key component of the story of “New Hope” is its action-packed finale. As is often the case, the Battle of Yavin was more than just a light show, it was also a cathartic payback for numerous storylines, both in the movies and beyond, thanks to other Star Wars materials, so removing the Battle for the Death Star would have made New Hope a smaller film.

“Star Wars” (before being renamed “New Hope”) is a very personal film by George Lucas, combining elements of his most beloved fiction and modern mythology. Among his many sources of inspiration are spaghetti westerns, crime science fiction series, superhero comics, as well as the works of Akira Kurosawa and J. R. R. Tolkien. While the production of “Star Wars” was difficult — and many of those who worked on the film were not sure of its success — Lucas was still determined to realize his vision with this film, and as a result, the film became a pop culture phenomenon that changed cinema forever.

As shown in the Disney+ special “Light and Magic”, 20th Century Fox wanted to eliminate the battle scene in the third act, citing concerns about cost overruns and believing that the film had a fitting ending with the successful rescue of Princess Leia. George Lucas refused to delete the sequence, noting that the sequence of kinetic actions is necessary to preserve the feeling of movement of the “New Hope”. George Lucas is right, but this battle was not just a dogfight in space, it was a necessary completion of many characters and plot threads that made Star Wars as a whole a more interesting film both in itself and as part of a larger film. history.

Why Shortening the Battle for the Death Star Would Kill “Star Wars”

“Star Wars” could have ended with a note from the recently rescued Leia: “This is not the end yet,” and this would really make the film more episodic, since the Empire’s pursuit of Leia and her new allies would be a great bait for a sequel. The problem is that “Star Wars” hasn’t had a guaranteed success yet, so while “The Empire Strikes Back” could have gotten away with a relatively unfinished ending, “Star Wars” was too much of a gamble for one. Anyway, the theatrical version of “New Hope” ends with a lot of reasons to return to the galaxy. The Galactic Empire is still the dominant force in the galaxy even without its Death Star, Darth Vader is still alive, and Luke’s path to a Jedi knighthood and a career as a rebel pilot is just beginning.

The Battle of Yavin paid off for Luke’s increasing use of the Force, and his Force-guided proton torpedoes proved that he had everything he needed to become a Jedi someday. The battle for the Death Star also ensures the survival of the Rebels, whose desperate situation is mentioned in the “New Hope” and is shown in the legendary Battle of Torava and the canonical Battle of Skarif. The six rebel heroes of “New Hope” had three years to solidify their friendships and positions in the Rebel Alliance after the movie, and eliminating the battle for the Death Star would also ruin that, as the next installment of “Star Wars” would just have to continue where the first one left off.