2030 goal for electric car transformation from Volvo

Volvo has announced that it will only sell electric cars by 2030. The company, which will stop selling gasoline and diesel cars earlier than its competitors, announced another important decision. Volvo plans to get dealers out of the way by moving the sales of electric cars online. In this way, the company aims to establish a more direct bond with its customers.

Volvo’s 2030 target can be defined as the continuation of a previously announced plan. The company announced that it aims to make 50 percent of its vehicle portfolio consist of electric cars by 2025. In the new statement made by Volvo, it was stated that there was a solid belief that fuel cars were coming to an end.

“There is no future for cars with combustion engines,” said Henrik Green, Volvo’s chief technology officer. We are determined to be an electric-only company and aim to complete this transformation by 2030. ”

Volvo plans to control prices centrally and make sales through its website. However, this does not mean that the galleries will be completely disabled. Potential buyers will be able to come and see the cars in Volvo’s showrooms. These galleries will also be redesigned to highlight delivery and services.

Volvo is following Tesla with the goals it has set in its electric car transformation. Tesla, which produces only electric cars, also makes sales on the internet. Ford also announced its goal of selling only electric cars by 2030. A similar statement came from Jaguar recently. However, it is worth remembering that Jaguar is more ambitious than Volvo and chose 2025 as a target.