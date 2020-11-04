2022 Volkswagen Golf R: The Strongest “Golf”

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was officially introduced with its more charismatic design, more powerful engine and more technological interior design. The vehicle is the most powerful Golf ever introduced with its power.

Since the first day of its introduction, Volkswagen has added a new member to Golf, one of the most indispensable series of the German automotive giant. The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was officially announced as the brand’s most ambitious sporty hatchback model.

The new generation Golf R, which has a very impressive design with its sharp design lines, special design bumper with wide ventilation grilles and LED headlights extending from the length, comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

When we look inside the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, it would not be wrong to say that we encounter a less “surprising” interior. Because a 10-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument panel and steering wheel touch controls have been moved from the Golf GTI to the Golf R, similar to what we saw in the Golf GTI.

Unlike the GTI, Golf R has an ‘R’ button on the steering wheel to easily switch to racing driving mode. In addition, the vehicle comes with four-wheel drive as standard and when you drive the vehicle in “Drift” mode, torque is given to the outer wheels.

It is possible to say the same for the performance of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which meets the visually and technologically expectations to a great extent. With a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Golf R offers 315 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque to the driver.

Offering a power increase of 27 hp compared to the previous generation Golf R model, the new generation Volkswagen Golf R can accelerate 0-100 km / h in just 4.7 seconds and offers a maximum speed of 250 km / h. Drivers will have to choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed automatic DSG transmission when purchasing the new Golf R.

Although the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R offers impressive visuality and power, drivers will have to wait close to a year to own this vehicle. Although the price of the vehicle has not been announced yet, we can say that we can expect a similar but slightly higher price tag, considering that the previous generation was available at $ 40,395.



