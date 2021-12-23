2022 May Be Better Than 2021 For Cryptocurrencies!

Although there are still those who are skeptical of cryptocurrencies, 2021 was a very good year for cryptocurrencies and 2022 is expected to be a good year with the developments to be experienced. Altcoin Daily, one of the popular YouTube channels of the market, compiled the developments expected in 2022 and claimed that the new year will be very good for cryptocurrencies. Let’s take a look at these developments…

2022 Bitcoin Price Prospect

Anthony Pompliano, one of the popular names in the market, said that he believes that Bitcoin will see $ 100,000 in 2022. Bitcoin, which has increased by approximately 70% since the beginning of the year, was actually expected to see six-digit numbers in 2021. However, this is no longer possible.

In addition, according to the statements made, many Bitcoin investors do not sell their BTCs because they think that the price will still increase. It is also seen that Bitcoin miners do not sell the BTCs they receive as rewards. Therefore, despite the recent declines, there is still an upward expectation in the market.

On the other hand, it is thought that the rally, which most analysts expect to take place in November-December, will start in 2022 and continue until March.

Crypto com, Cardano and VeChain News

One of the key developments that Altcoin Daily touched on was Crypto com’s purchase of ads for the 2022 Super Bowl. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, in his statements to the Wall Street Journal, stated that they aim to place the stock market among the top 20 brands in the world within 3 years.

In addition, Altcoin Daily also touches on Flexa and Cardano news. Cardano users can now transact with ADA at more than 40,000 US stores through the Flexa network. Therefore, this may lead to an increase in ADA adoption and a growth in transaction volume.

The popular channel states that the development of VeChain will also positively affect the crypto industry in 2022. In a statement on Twitter, VeChain announced that the blockchain-based IVF platform ‘MyBaby’ operating at Renji Hospital in Shanghai has been officially announced as a national innovation project by the China Cyberspace Administration.

Decentraland, Render Network and BitMEX Developments

It is thought that 2022 will be a pretty good year for metaverse coins. The latest step taken by Decentraland also supports this. Decentraland now has a dynamic sky. In other words, the metaverse now has a dynamic, centerless sky that cycles day and night.

In addition, the $ 30 million fundraising of Render Network (RNDR), working on Solana, is seen as an important development. Render Network can be defined as a decentralized peer-to-peer network that enables users to leverage the remote processing power necessary to bring 3D visuals to life for artwork videos and games.

In addition, the popular cryptocurrency exchange BitMex is also issuing its own token, which is in the category of important developments for 2022. The exchange is also holding an airdrop and will begin distributing tokens to eligible users on February 1, 2022.