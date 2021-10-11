2022 is marked for the Huawei Mate 50 series!

A new report has emerged for the Huawei Mate 50 series. In this context, it was said that the series will come in 2022. Some technical details have been revealed.

Huawei has been dealing with various problems since the United States imposed sanctions. Despite this, the Chinese smartphone maker managed to launch the P50 series earlier this year. Now the company is preparing to launch a new Mate 50 series in its home country.

It was within the expectations that the phones would already be released on the market so far. The official announcement, however, received a delay until early next year. In fact, rumors pointed to the cancellation of the Huawei Mate 50 series. A Chinese leaker claimed that the series will not be cancelled. He also clarified some technical details about the device.

Report: Huawei Mate 50 will use Snapdragon 898 4G chipset

Huawei Mate 50 series smartphones are expected to be released in the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, the reports comment on the launch timeline. At this point, it indicates that the promotion is towards the end of the second quarter of 2022.



Photo: LetsGoDigital

According to some reports, the series that Huawei will launch in 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 4G. Previous reports have revealed that the device will be equipped with the LTPO display that we saw on the iPhone 13 Pro model. This means that the phone will be launched with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Claim: The reason for the delay is satellite support

It is also among the rumors that the Huawei Mate 50 series will have satellite support when cellular network is not available. This feature, on the other hand, may be preferable to communicate via SMS when cellular network is not available. For this reason, there are rumors that the company prefers the Beidou Satellite System. In fact, leak sources say that the delay is due to this new feature.

