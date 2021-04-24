2022 BMW 4 Series Spotted During Testing

2022 BMW 4 series has been spotted. The new member of the BMW 4 family, which many users liked in terms of both performance and design, was caught in the cameras. The 2022 BMW 4 series was spotted during testing at the Nürburgring track.

2022 BMW 4 Series spotted at Nürburgring circuit

Having established the throne in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts with the M440i model, BMW continues to work for 2022 model vehicles without slowing down.

The company started test drives with the 2022 BMW 4 series Gran Coupe model. Although it is covered in camouflage, the new design was liked by many users.

There are also small touches in the modlin headlights, which attract attention with the changes made to the front grille. At the rear of the vehicle, the change in the exhaust design is striking.

In the shared video, it can be clearly seen that the cornering abilities of the vehicle have improved compared to the old model. It is thought that the 2022 BMW 4 series family, which exceedingly meets the expectations in terms of performance, will mark its signature in 2022 with both its design and capabilities.