2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan Confirms 1st line-up

The first line-up for the Asia Artist Awards 2022 (AAA) has been announced!

The annual awards ceremony first started in 2016 and awards both actors and singers from all over Asia.

On October 7, it was announced that SEVENTEEN, THE BOYS, StrayKids, ITSY, TREASURE, DIVE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans will take part in this year’s event.

2022 AAA will take place on December 13 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. Ityk from Super Junior and Jung Won On from IVE will return as presenters at the ceremony.

Stay tuned!