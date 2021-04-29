2021 Skoda Fabia Interior Unveiled

2021 Skoda Fabia, with its tablet-like infotainment system, got an interior inspired by Octavia. Skoda has published a sketch of the interior, publishing for the first time how the next-generation 2021 Skoda Fabia will look from the inside.

Dubbed the Czech super mini, the new 2021 Skoda Fabia has an overall design inspired by Octavia and a two-spoke steering wheel that looks identical to it.

New Fabia with traces of Octavia

The cabin images of the new 2021 Skoda Fabia show the dashboard, two round air vents on each side, standard 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.2-inch digital dials, new HVAC controls, a center console with buttons on both sides of the gear selector. and a traditional handbrake lever stands out.

In addition, it should be noted that you can upgrade the 6.8 inch touch screen infotainment system to 9.2 inches as an option (optional).

The fourth generation 2021 Skoda Fabia, which has switched to the MQB-A0 platform, is now stated to have a larger interior. Moreover, it is stated that the new architecture makes it compatible with more modern powertrains.

As Skoda previously announced, the new 2021 Skoda Fabia comes with 65 and 80 PS (64-79 HP / 48-59 kW), in conjunction with a five-speed manual transmission. The 95 and 110 PS (94-109 HP / 70-81 kW) 1.0-liter turbo will feature a five-speed manual in the lower version and a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed DSG in the more powerful variant.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia will also have semi-autonomous driving functions and a more advanced range of safety systems.

The introduction of the 2021 Skoda Fabia, which is planned on May 4, is planned to go on sale this year.