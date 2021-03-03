2021 Samsung TV started on sale, prices

Samsung started the sales of the 2021 TV series abroad. The pioneer of the series are the new “Neo QLED” 8K and 4K TVs. These TVs offer higher contrast and improved picture quality compared to previous years using Mini LED technology.

With mini LED, Samsung can place smaller LEDs into the TV’s backlight system. This allows the TV to gain more control over dark spots and black levels. At the same time, the effect of light leakage from unwanted edges is largely prevented.

This year’s higher-end Samsung TVs include a variety of game-oriented features. For example, in a new settings bar, there are important new generation preferences such as refresh rate, aspect ratio, input lag and so on. These are easily accessed. Many TVs will be available abroad in the next week or two. Other models will follow in April and beyond.

The Frame, one of the TVs that Samsung describes as a “lifestyle” class, is being renewed with a slimmer design and more frame options to make it look like a work of art on your wall. Samsung is now saying it has increased its internal storage from 500MB to 6GB so customers can store more artworks (1200 ultra-high definition images) on the TV to display when not in active use. Another lifestyle television, the convertible Sero, is gaining support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 in the near future. Samsung made this promise at the TV’s launch, but it took a while to realize.

The company also announced that it offers more traditional form factors for its futuristic MicroLED TVs, which it aims to surpass OLED as the next great TV technology. Instead of offering modular, size-of-size options like The Wall, Samsung will sell the MicroLED set in 110-inch, 99-inch, and 88-inch sizes. Moreover, it was announced that a 76-inch model will be added in the future. 110-inch and 99-inch MicroLED TVs will be available in April. You can be sure all of them will be extremely expensive.

The international prices determined for Samsung’s 2021 series TVs are as follows:

Neo QLED 8K QN900A Series

85 inches: $ 8,999.99

75 inches: $ 6,999.99

65 inches: $ 4,999.99

Neo QLED 8K QN800A Series

85 inches: $ 6,499.99

75 inches: $ 4,799.99

65 inches: $ 3,499.99

Neo QLED 4K QN90A Series

85 inches: $ 4,999.99

75 inches: $ 3,499.99

65 inches: $ 2,599.99

55 inches: $ 1,799.99

Neo QLED 4K QN85A Series

85 inches: $ 4,499.99

75 inches: $ 2,999.99

65 inches: $ 2,199.99

55 inches: $ 1,599.99

The Frame 2021 Series

75 inches: $ 2,999.99

65 inches: $ 1,999.99

55 inches: $ 1,499.99

50 inches: $ 1,299.99

43 inches: $ 999.99

QLED 4K Q80A Series

85 inches: $ 3,699.99

75 inches: $ 2,599.99

65 inches: $ 1,699.99

55 inches: $ 1,299.99

QLED 4K Q70A Series

85 inches: $ 2,999.99

75 inches: $ 1,999.99

65 inches: $ 1,299.99

55 inches: $ 949.99

QLED 4K Q60A Series

85 inches: $ 2,599.99

75 inches: $ 1,499.99

70 inches: $ 1,299.99

65 inches: $ 999.99

60 inches: $ 899.99

55 inches: $ 749.99

50 inches: $ 649.99

43 inches: $ 549.99